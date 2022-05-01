New Haven schools, first responders hit hard by COVID

With snow in the forecast, Mayor Elicker noted, with fingers crossed, that the Public Works staff is holding up pretty well so far in terms of COVID cases.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — While it's estimated by medical professionals that the COVID omicron variant will lose its grip over the next couple of weeks, it's the here and now that has many communities stressed in more ways than one. And, that includes New Haven.

Nearly 600 of the school system's roughly 4,000 employees were absent Wednesday, and that's not including the over 50 bus drivers who called out.

During a City Hall press conference on Wednesday, New Haven officials also discussed how the public safety sector has withstood the COVID crush.

The New Haven Police Department, which is still at least 70 officers below what it's budgeted for, now has an unprecedented number of cops out sick.

"I currently have 48 sworn officers out and 44 of those 48 are positive," said Acting Police Chief Renee Dominguez.

The fire department also struggling.

"Yesterday, we were at 61 members out," said New Haven Fire Chief John Alston. "We were at just over 20% of our workforce staff. I’m pleased to report that as of now, this morning, we were at 13%."

But, Alston says his reduced staffing has not compromised service, with his team, in some cases, doubling up on shifts. The same is true at police headquarters, thanks to precautions carried out.

"No two-person cars," Dominguez said. "You know the officers were not doing ride-alongs. We’re kind of limiting our exposure to each other."

Rapid tests, Chief Dominguez said, have been a huge help for her team, who had trouble getting PCR tests. And, thanks to a fresh supply from the state, New Haven Public Schools will now start issuing rapid COVID tests to students.

"And they are only again for the people, as Director Bond said, for those who are symptomatic, exposed or coming off positive cases to test to see if they’re ready to go back to the workplace," said Dr. Ilene Tracey, Superintendent of New Haven Public Schools.

And on Thursday, it's the community's turn to receive free rapid tests kits. That will happen from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Sports Haven on Long Wharf Drive, which is a drive-through site. A walk-up distribution of the test kits takes place on the New Haven Green from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. Again, the kits are only for New Haven residents.

"This is what we will be distributing," said Rick Fontana, New Haven's Director of Emergency Operations, as he held up a test kit. "The state has given us over the past weekend a total of 17,700 kits."

And, with snow in the forecast for Friday, Elicker noted, with fingers crossed, that the Public Works staff is holding up pretty well so far in terms of COVID cases.

