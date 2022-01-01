16-year-old from West Haven shot in New Haven: police

Police said the teen walked into Yale New Haven Hospital Saint Raphael campus after she was struck by gunfire.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A 16-year-old is in stable condition after police said she was shot by the New Haven Green early Saturday morning.

Police said they had received a call around 2 a.m. from Yale New Haven Hospital Saint Raphael Campus. The hospital reported that the teen had walked into the hospital, and had been struck by gunfire.

Responding officers found the teen, who was from West Haven, and she was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital's main campus. She's currently listed in stable condition.

Police said a crime scene was found on Chapel Street between Temple Street and Collete Street by the New Haven Green. It's unknown what led up to the shooting at this time and no other injuries have been reported.

Police ask that any witnesses who have not yet spoken with investigators contact the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at 203-946-6304. Callers may remain anonymous or submit tips anonymously by calling 1-866-888-TIPS(8477), or text “NHPD plus your message” to 274637 (CRIMES).

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News.





