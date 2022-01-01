x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
New Haven

16-year-old from West Haven shot in New Haven: police

Police said the teen walked into Yale New Haven Hospital Saint Raphael campus after she was struck by gunfire.
Credit: FOX61
file photo

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A 16-year-old is in stable condition after police said she was shot by the New Haven Green early Saturday morning. 

Police said they had received a call around 2 a.m. from Yale New Haven Hospital Saint Raphael Campus. The hospital reported that the teen had walked into the hospital, and had been struck by gunfire. 

Responding officers found the teen, who was from West Haven, and she was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital's main campus. She's currently listed in stable condition. 

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines 

Police said a crime scene was found on Chapel Street between Temple Street and Collete Street by the New Haven Green. It's unknown what led up to the shooting at this time and no other injuries have been reported.

Police ask that any witnesses who have not yet spoken with investigators contact the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at 203-946-6304. Callers may remain anonymous or submit tips anonymously by calling 1-866-888-TIPS(8477), or text “NHPD plus your message” to 274637 (CRIMES).

RELATED: New Haven man charged in Hamden shooting that grazed 18-year-old: police

RELATED: Mom says 14-year-old shot by Los Angeles police 'died in my arms'

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.  

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com 

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS 

Download the FOX61 News APP 

iTunes: Click here to download 

Google Play: Click here to download 

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61. 

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download. 

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM 

 

In Other News

United Way of Greater New Haven receives shipment of PPE to serve homeless