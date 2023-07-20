New Haven standoff ends with domestic violence suspect taken into custody

New Haven police said the man was the suspect in a domestic violence incident Thursday morning, where he allegedly brandished a gun and stole his girlfriend's car.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A police standoff in New Haven ended with a domestic violence suspect taken into custody on Thursday evening.

New Haven police said the man arrested was the suspect in a domestic violence incident Thursday morning, where he allegedly brandished a gun and stole his girlfriend's car. A BOLO was issued to law enforcement.

Officers eventually pulled the car over at around 7 p.m. on County Road near Goffe Street, but the suspect refused to get out of the car. SWAT was called along with negotiators, but the suspected surrendered just as they arrived. He will be charged for Thursday morning’s domestic violence incident, multiple warrants for failure to appear, and domestic violence.

The man's identity has not yet been released.

