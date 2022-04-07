x
New Haven

5 New Haven students ingest food containing 'illegal substance': school officials

New Haven school officials said the five students ingested a food-like substance that was believed to be infused with an illegal substance
Credit: FOX61

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Five Hillhouse High School students were taken to the hospital Thursday after they ingested what officials believe to be a food that contained an illegal substance.

New Haven school officials confirmed the incident. 

New Haven police and local paramedics responded to the scene and the impacted students were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

This incident is under investigation.

In January, five students at Bishop Woods Architecture & Design Magnet School in New Haven got sick and were hospitalized after eating candy that contained THC, an active ingredient in marijuana.

This is a developing story.

