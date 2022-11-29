Train collision with car injures 2 in New Haven

The injuries of the people in the car are reported to be "minor."

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The area of Grand Avenue at East Street in New Haven is closed after a seven-car freight train hit a motor vehicle with two people in it. New Haven police and New Haven fire are at the scene.

The injuries of the people in the car are reported to be "minor," according to New Haven Emergency Services Director Rick Fontana.

The train was trying to drive around railroad gates but did not make it. The train pushed the car 300 feet down the track, Fontana said.

The train, which is owned by Providence and Worcester RR, was hauling non-hazardous materials.

"Please remind your audience how critical it is to adhere to all grade crossing warnings. Operation Lifesaver, a national nonprofit dedicated to educating the public about safely navigating rail tracks and crossings, has a ton of great resources at https://oli.org, " said the Vice President of Communications at Genesee & Wyoming Railroad Services Tom Ciuba in a statement.

The car is destroyed and is stuck under the engine.

The scene remains active.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Jareliz Diaz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jdiaz@fox61.com

