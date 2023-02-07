West Haven woman convicted of murder in 2021 New Haven death

Triplett was convicted in the shooting death of Dwaneia Alexandria Turner, 28, of New Haven, on March 16, 2021.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A 32-year-old West Haven woman has been found guilty of murder in the death of another woman in March 2021.

On Tuesday, Brianna Triplett, 32, of West Haven, was found guilty by a New Haven Superior Court jury.

Triplett was convicted in the shooting death of Dwaneia Alexandria Turner, 28, of New Haven, on March 16, 2021. Turner was shot in the chest and later died at Yale-New Haven Hospital. Evidence presented at the trial showed that Triplett fatally shot the victim during an altercation.

Police had responded to 911 calls of a person shot at the intersection of Legion Avenue and Auburn Street. Police say it was an alleged argument that led to the shooting.

According to a police incident report, Triplett called 911 from the scene saying she had shot someone and that she was still in possession of a gun.

Sentencing is scheduled for April 25.

