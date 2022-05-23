Elicker nominates veteran police officer to department's top job

Assistant Chief Karl Jacobson has been with the New Haven Police Department for 15 years.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — After months of controversy surrounding the vacant chief of police position in New Haven, Mayor Justin Elicker nominated a candidate to assume the permanent role. The nominee is a familiar and respected cop to folks in New Haven.

Assistant Chief Karl Jacobson, who has been with the New Haven Police Department for 15 years, will be the new police chief - if he is confirmed by the New Haven Board of Alders.

"It's an exciting day today," Elicker said during a news conference on Monday.

A national search firm accepted applications from 15 candidates.

"I was glad," Jacobson said. "I was kind of like 'oh I got the job' and then I was like 'oh I got the job,' you know?"

"It was clear at all the stages as we identified the top candidates that Assistant Chief Karl Jacobson rose to the top," said Regina Rush-Kittle, the acting police chief and whose typical role is chief administrative officer for the city.

He stood out, in part, because of his connection to the community.

"When I first came here in 2007, I came from a department that just answered 911 calls and I was asked to walk a beat in the Hill area and I loved it," Jacobson said.

That's policing at the grassroots level, which he wants to expand on.

"Every single police officer has a phone and every single police officer's phone number should be on a business card," Jacobson added, saying he will work with the city's printers to get cards made and available for hand out to the public.

This type of personal connection builds trust, Jacobson said.

"He's been engaged with people in the community and the people know him rather than bringing in someone from the outside," said Rev. Dr. Boise Kimber of the Greater New Haven Clergy Association.

"I'm here (at the press conference) because I believe in him," said Honda Smith, a member of the Board of Alders. "I'm here because I've seen his actions. I'm here because I know that he can be a great Chief of Police.

Jacobson said that when he broke the news to his mom, they both broke down.

"I was turned down and I didn't say it here but I'm sure I'll say it at some point, by 22 police departments starting out," he said.

And now his daughter, Kelli, who just finished her freshman year at the University of New Haven as a criminal justice major, wants to follow her dad's path, including his compassion.

"I always see him like we'll just go out to lunch in New Haven and he'll see a bunch of the community members and start talking to them or anyone really," said Kelli Jacobson.

The Board of Alders could confirm Jacobson's nomination as soon as early July, Elicker said.

