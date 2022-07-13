New Haven's new assistant police chiefs working to connect cops and the community

Sgt. Bertram Ettienne and Captain David Zannelli were unanimously confirmed as assistant police chiefs by the Board of Police Commissioners on Tuesday night.

NEW HAVEN, Conn — The highly publicized case of Randy Cox becoming paralyzed while in the custody of New Haven police several weeks ago put the national spotlight on the department, which has undergone some changes recently.

Last week, a new police chief was confirmed by the city's Board of Alders. Chief Karl Jacobson has now named the two assistant chiefs who he said will bring different strengths, including one who has helped the detective division become cohesive.

"Look at today, we have 144 guns off the street mostly from the detective bureau which Bert Ettienne was in charge of for three years," Jacobson said.

Sgt. Bertram Ettienne and Captain David Zannelli were unanimously confirmed as assistant police chiefs by the Board of Police Commissioners on Tuesday night.

"It means a lot of responsibility," Ettienne said Wednesday. "It means a lot of accountability not only for myself but for the people that I work with and for."

"We’re very young in the police department right now," said Zannelli. "Our supervisors are young and I want to bring stability and I want to bring comfort. I want the officers to be able to do their job without fear."

Zannelli has worked in many different capacities in his 15 years with the New Haven Police Department.

"He's very motivational," Jacobson said of Zannelli. "You know he and I always talk about how we are Patriots fans and Bill Belichick's (mantra of ) do your job and I think David Zannelli is that guy."

Zannelli's number one objective is transparency with the community.

"I had some really good experiences as the Fair Haven District Manager and there’s a lot of folks that want to work directly with officers," said Zannelli.

Jacobson noted each officer will have their own business cards, which will include their cell number.

Meanwhile, Ettienne said his best quality is loyalty.

"I said coming here in 2001 whatever police department gave me the opportunity to be a police officer I would be committed to that police department," said Ettienne, a 21-year veteran.

"This team I believe is the best for the police department and to move the police department forward," said Jacobson, who's from Middletown, RI, which is the town Zannelli worked as a cop in before coming to New Haven.

Ettienne noted there seems to be a disconnect between young officers and veteran cops and he wants to help address that.

