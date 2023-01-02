New Year's baby born at 'strike of midnight' at Yale New Haven Hospital

The family is doing great and getting some well-deserved rest, according to officials at the hospital.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The first baby of 2023 born at Yale New Haven Hospital (YNHH) was brought into the world "right at the stroke of midnight" on New Year's Day.

Elias was born to Casandra Falcon and Jaime Puntiel of New Haven, weighing in at 8 pounds and 7 ounces. The baby boy is the couple's first child.

The family is doing great and getting some well-deserved rest, according to officials at the hospital.

YNHH shared a photo of the new family of three, including mom and baby donning matching plaid pajamas.

