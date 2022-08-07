'Not partial justice, full justice' | New Haven community demands action for Randy Cox

Family members of Cox and hundreds of community members showed up to support Cox as he is in the hospital.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Marching two miles through the streets of New Haven, demonstrators rallied for justice and accountability in the case of 36-year-old Randy Cox who was seriously injured while in police custody a few weeks ago.

“This is a serious situation where a young man pretty much is paralyzed from the neck below and this didn’t have to happen," said Scot X. Esdaile, State President of the Connecticut NAACP.

The CT NAACP lead a march from the Stetson Branch Library to New Haven Police headquarters. Family members of Cox and hundreds of community members showed up to support Cox as he is in the hospital.

His sister, Latoya Boomer, facetimed with Cox to show him the rally.

"He loves it because he wants to see how much people actually really care, that really want to know what’s going on outside so that was a real good touching moment,” Doreen Coleman, Cox's mother, said.

“The family of Randy Cox is not alone in demanding justice--not partial justice, full justice," Attorney Ben Crump said.

Just a few weeks ago, Cox’s neck hit the wall of a police transport vehicle with no seatbelts during a fast stop. In the weeks since then, the community has called into question the treatment of Cox by officers.

“If I say my neck is broke, don’t take it as a joke," marchers chanted at the rally Friday evening.

“Why are our lives devalued?” said Attorney Michael Jefferson.

The family of Cox is calling for accountability.

“For me personally, getting them fired and arrested is my agenda,” Boomer said.

FOX61 brought the topic to the mayor and police chief.

“There is a process, but seeing what happened, just from the video, I don’t think there’s much other things I can do, so I’m going to let the process take its place, cause everyone is entitled to the process, but I saw the video too and I got to meet Randy two days ago in the hospital and it moved me, it moved me. He’s not in good shape,” Police Chief Karl Jacobson said.

“I know there will be accountability. At this point I hear the family’s angriness and the public’s anger and I understand that people want action now; we need to have this process take its course," Mayor Justin Elicker said.

Elisha Machado is a reporter at FOX61 News. She can be reached at emachado@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.