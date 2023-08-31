Another correction officer was attacked at a Connecticut prison, this time in New Haven

While being admitted during a facility transfer, an individual "became agitated and punched a correctional officer in the chest," the DOC said.

NEW HAVEN, Conn — A correction officer at the New Haven Correctional Center was punched by an individual on Wednesday evening, according to the state Department of Correction.

While being admitted during a facility transfer around 9 p.m., an individual "became agitated and punched a correctional officer in the chest," the DOC said.

Staff members quickly responded by securing the individual, putting on a wrist restraining and placing him into the Restrictive Housing Unit.

One officer sustained a wrist injury, while another got a cut on his thumb. Neither did not seek medical attention, DOC said.

“This incident once again illustrates the very difficult and dangerous nature of the job the brave men and women of this agency deal with on a daily basis – they are unsung heroes,” said Department of Correction Commissioner Angel Quiros. “It also underscores the fact that our staff must remain vigilant at all times, whether someone has been out of their cell for several hours or just newly admitted to a facility.”

“Realizing that interactions with the incarcerated population are unavoidable, I along with the unions are working diligently to find additional ways to keep staff safe," Quiros added.

There have been attacks reported at several other correction centers in Connecticut these past few weeks, including two in Cheshire and one in Newtown.

