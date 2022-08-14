One person dead in Cheshire crash

The single car crash happened at 5 a.m.

CHESHIRE, Conn. — One person is dead after a single car crash early Sunday morning.

Shortly after 5 a.m., police said they were called to the area of Diamond Hill Road and South Meriden Road for a reported one vehicle crash.

When they arrived, they found the driver, who was the only occupant of the car, had died of their injuries.

The Cheshire Police Traffic Division and the Naugatuck Valley Collision Investigation Team are on scene to conduct the investigation of the crash.

The area of Diamond Hill Road and South Meriden Road will be closed to all traffic for several hours for this investigation.

Police have not released any other information on the crash.

