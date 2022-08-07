New Haven motorcycle crash kills North Branford man.

Police said they were called to a motorcycle crash on Middletown Avenue, between Front Street and the Interstate 91 ramp.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A North Branford man has died after a motorcycle crash late Saturday.

Police said they were called at 10:35 PM, to a motorcycle crash on Middletown Avenue, between Front Street and the Interstate 91 ramp. The motorcycle operator, Raymond Sobask, 22, of North Branford, was found unresponsive in the street. He was pronounced dead on scene.

The driver of a second vehicle was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The New Haven Police Crash Team responded to the scene and are leading the investigation. No charges have been filed at this time.

Police ask that any witnesses who have not yet spoken with the Police contact the New Haven Police Department Communications Division at 203-946-6316. Callers may remain anonymous or submit tips anonymously by calling 1-866-888-TIPS(8477), or text “NHPD plus your message” to 274637 (CRIMES).

