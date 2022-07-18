1 dead, 1 injured in Wolcott crash: Police

One vehicle crossed into the other lane and crashed into the second vehicle.

WOLCOTT, Conn. — One person is dead and another injured after a Monday morning crash according to police.

The head-on crash was reported at 5:47 a.m. in the vicinity of 969 Woodtick Road. A vehicle that had been traveling north on Woodtick Road, and, according to police, crossed into the southbound lane striking a car that had been traveling southbound.

The driver of the southbound vehicle sustained non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital where they were being treated. The driver of the northbound vehicle received critical injuries and was also taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Police said the victim was in his 70s. The victim's name has not been released.

The Naugatuck Valley Crash Investigation Team is investigating this crash.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

