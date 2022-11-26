Overnight house fire in New Haven leaves 1 dead

Firefighters found a victim in a first-floor bedroom, and officials pronounced the victim dead at the scene, according to the New Haven fire chief.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A person has died in a house fire on Laura Lane in New Haven overnight Saturday, firefighters told FOX61.

Responding firefighters found a victim in a first-floor bedroom, and officials pronounced the victim dead at the scene, New Haven Fire Chief John Alston told FOX61 over the phone Saturday. The victim has not been identified at this time.

A 911 call from a neighbor prompted New Haven firefighter response to the scene on Laura Lane around 3:11 a.m.

They arrived minutes later to find the first floor and the roof engulfed in flames, Alston said.

Multiple agencies with a total of 30 personnel responded to the fire, which was brought under control quickly, according to New Haven Assistant Fire Chief Justin McCarthy in an email.

The house has heavy damage to the roof and first floor; the city's building department was made aware of the incident, Alston said.

The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation, and the scene remains active.

