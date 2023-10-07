30-year-old killed in overnight New Haven shooting: Police

The victim was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven police are investigating after an overnight shooting in the Elm City left a 30-year-old dead.

Officers were called to the 100 block of Hobart St. around 2 a.m. Saturday for a report of a gunshot victim. Arriving officers found a 30-year-old man on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

ShotSpotter was not activated in the area officers responded to, but evidence of gunfire was found at the scene, according to police.

Police are investigating the victim's death as a homicide. Anyone with information is asked to call New Haven police at 203-946-6304.

