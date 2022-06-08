New Haven Police investigate shooting of 16-year-old boy

Area schools were placed on lockdown. Once the area was determined safe, the lockdowns were lifted.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The New Haven Police Department is investigating a shooting that struck a 16-year-old boy on Wednesday.

New Haven police received a call around 10:55 a.m. about a shooting on Goffe Street, between Orchard Street and Winter Street. Responding police found a 16-year-old boy who had been shot, officers said.

The victim was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital and is in stable condition, police said.

Area schools were placed on lockdown as a precaution. Once the area was deemed safe, the lockdowns were lifted, police said.

Ballistic evidence was collected at the scene and the shooting remains under investigation.

Police ask that any witnesses who have not yet spoken with the Police contact the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at 203-946-6304. Callers may remain anonymous or submit tips anonymously by calling 1-866-888-TIPS(8477), or text “NHPD plus your message” to 274637 (CRIMES).

