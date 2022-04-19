State Police call Prospect death suspicious

The body was found in a home Monday morning

PROSPECT, Conn. — Connecticut State Police are calling the death of a person found in a home Monday morning suspicious.

Police said at 9:03 a.m. Monday, troopers assigned to the Bethany barracks were called to a home on Hemlock Drive in Prospect for a report of an untimely death.

When they arrived, troopers met with a neighbor, who had discovered the victim and contacted State Police. Police said the injuries sustained by the person in the home were determined to be suspicious in nature and Detectives from the Central District Major Crime Squad responded to the scene and have assumed the investigation.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner also responded to the scene and the person was taken to undergo an autopsy to determine cause and manner of death.

Police said that based upon the initial investigation, there does not appear to be any ongoing threat to the public. This investigation remains active and ongoing.

