Public tip key to solving 2017 New Haven murder: Police

The family and friends of 27-year-old Norman Boone, killed May 27, 2017, learned last week that police got a tip they had been waiting for.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Nearly five years to the day after 27-year-old Norman Boone was shot to death in New Haven in 2017, the city's police department said they are set to formally charge the man they suspected all along with murder.

New Haven's Assistant Police Chief Karl Jacobson said Tuesday that his investigators knew that Treyvon Battle, 31, was their man in this murder case within a week of the fatal shooting, but they finally got the break they needed.

"New Haven Police Department, thumbs up," said Bishop Willa Moody, a friend of the victim's family. "Congratulations! Thank you!"

The family and friends of 27-year-old Norman Boone, killed May 27, 2017, learned last week that police got a tip they had been waiting for.

"There was a lot of different pieces to this case that these great investigators put together but when push comes to shove, we need the community to help us," said Assistant Chief Karl Jacobson of the New Haven Police Department.

"On May 26 of this year, Detective Joseph submitted and had granted an arrest warrant for Treyvon Battle," said Regina Rush-Kittle, the Acting Police Chief.

The 31-year-old suspect, already incarcerated on unrelated charges, will formally be charged with Murder on Wednesday in court. So, might Battle have started talking in prison?

"That's a question that I wouldn't wanna answer to compromise the integrity of the investigation," Jacobson said.

Norman Boone, one of two people shot in that incident on Dickerman Street in May of 2017, leaves behind two daughters.

"His two daughters, they won't, she won't, her father can't take her to the prom," said Rosa LeSane, the victim's aunt.

Battle is very well known to New Haven police. As a member of the of the Grape Street Crypts, he's been arrested three times on gun charges since Boone's murder.

"You know, we're happy to bring a small sense of peace and comfort to Mr. Boone's loved ones and we're also sending a message that if you commit an act of violence in New Haven, we will not stop pursuing you until you are brought to justice," Jacobson said.

The victim's family says several of their friends also have sons who have been killed by gunfire.

Tony Terzi is a reporter at FOX61 News. He can be reached at tterzi@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.