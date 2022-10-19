Randy Cox's arrest charges dropped

Cox, 36, was arrested and was previously facing charges for carrying a firearm without a permit, criminal possession of a firearm, threatening, and two misdemeanors.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Randy Cox, the New Haven man who was left paralyzed while in police custody, is no longer facing the charges he was initially arrested for, according to the State Judicial System.

Cox, 36, was arrested and was previously facing charges for carrying a firearm without a permit, criminal possession of a firearm, threatening, and two misdemeanors. Those charges were dropped Friday, the State Judicial System confirmed to FOX61.

Cox was injured in a New Haven police transport van after his arrest on June 19. There were no seatbelts; only hand straps. The van braked suddenly to avoid a crash, which caused Cox's head to hit the back of the van.

A few minutes later, Officer Oscar Diaz, who was driving, stopped the van to check on Cox, who was lying on the floor motionless. The officer called paramedics but told them to meet him at the police station.

At the station, officers dragged Cox out of the van by his feet and put him in a wheelchair, video shows. Police then booked Cox, took him out of the wheelchair and dragged him into a cell, where he was left on the floor, previously released video shows.

Paramedics arrived minutes later and took Cox to a hospital, officials said.

All officers involved in the handling of Cox have since been put on leave amid the investigation.

Cox's family, represented by notable civil rights attorney Ben Crump, has filed a $100 million lawsuit against the city of New Haven.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.