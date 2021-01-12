Two new restaurants in New Haven officially open

The two new restaurants in New Haven are part of The Shops at Yale.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Two new restaurants in New Haven opened with a ribbon-cutting on Wednesday.

Pedals Smoothie & Juice Bar is located on York Street. They offer healthy, plant-based smoothies, as well as cold-pressed juice and acai bowls.

It's open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. - 9 p.m. and Sundays from noon - 6 p.m.

There are also locations on State Street in New Haven and on Main Street in Durham.

Bulldog Hotdogs is in the kiosk on Broadway Island. They serve Hummel Bros. Hotdogs, which are made in New Haven, along with unique toppings. There is also a vegan-friendly option; the Beyond Meat hotdog.

Bulldog Hotdogs is open daily for lunch and dinner and can be ordered on the go through Grubhub.

