Big 3rd birthday 'paw-ty' for K-9 Jules with SCSU's police department

The big birthday party is fit for the biggest celebrity on campus. SCSU's police department threw a "self-care fair" to mark the event.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Birthday parties are fun, but dog birthday parties are always special.

K-9 Jules with the Southern Connecticut State University (SCSU) Police Department is celebrating his third birthday with a big party.

His party shows if you don’t go all out for your dog's birthday, well, you’re barking up the wrong tree.

"Every time Jules comes around, it’s all smiles; everyone stops what they’re doing to go say hi," said Celina Hunter, a student and intern with the Office of Student Involvement.

"We had zero budget and these are all volunteers here to celebrate the birthday with self-care," said Cynthia Torres, a sergeant with the department.

Jules is trained to bring comfort to anyone in need in the community, including other officers in the department.

"He really recognizes that sadness and depression and trauma and he knows it when someone is experiencing that," said Sgt. Torres.

What's a dog's birthday party without his furry friends? K-9 dogs from around the state joined in on the fun.

Quite the “paw-ty” at @SCSU for K-9 Jules’ 3rd birthday! Other police dogs across the state will be here to celebrate! The cute story on @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/Wn7LfKkzp1 — Lindsey Kane (@lindseykanetv) March 9, 2023

Students spent some time with the birthday boy, too. It's a reminder that Jules is there for them in good times and bad.

"He works really well in a one-on-one situation where someone is experiencing trauma or we go out in the community like this and work with folks that want to have a good time and celebrate the dogs," said Sgt. Torres.

Whether students are going through a crisis or need a hug, Jules' presence on campus touches everyone.

"A lot of us are 'go, go, go!' all the time and Jules allows you to stop, take a break, and relax. He brings a sense of peace," said Hunter. "I don’t know what we’d do without him; he’s a big part of our campus so it’s been great having him here."

Students also celebrated Jules‘s third birthday by making dog toys that will be donated to local shelters for dogs in need.

