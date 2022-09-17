Multiple shootings just hours apart in New Haven on Friday: Police

Now, police are asking those who have information to come forward.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven police are investigating three separate shootings that sent three people to the hospital on Friday evening.

The first shooting happened just after 5 p.m. on Lombard Street, between Rowe and Ferry streets. Shotspotter alerted officers to gunfire in that area. Responding officers found a 21-year-old New Haven man shot. He was later taken to Yale New Haven Hospital (YNHH) where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

At 8:42 p.m. Shotspotter detected gunfire at the intersection of Arthur and Lamberton streets, with callers reporting a person shot in that area. Officers found a 35-year-old West Haven man who was shot. He was taken to YNHH where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers were called 12 minutes later to Atwater Street, between Dover Street and Wilcox Place. Responding officers found a 46-year-old Seymour man who was shot. He was taken to YNHH where he was first listed in critical condition and is now stable, police said.

Many police officers were providing security and assistance at the New Haven Grand Prix at the time of the shootings.

"Once that event ended, I was able to re-deploy our resources out into the community and quell the violence," New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson said.

There is no threat to the public at this time. The shootings do not appear to be related and police believe the victims were targeted.

Now, police are asking those who have information to come forward.

"We are asking for your help. We need the community’s assistance and cannot solve these crimes without you," Jacobson said.

Anyone with information on any of these incidents is asked to call New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at 203-946-6304. Callers may remain anonymous or submit tips anonymously by calling 1-866-888-TIPS(8477), or text “NHPD plus your message” to 274637 (CRIMES).

