Shooting at New Haven school after dismissal; No injuries

Shots were believed to have been fired at John C. Daniels school after most of the staff and students had left for the day.

NEW HAVEN, Conn — No students or staff were injured after shots were apparently fired in the parking lot of the John C. Daniels School New Haven following dismissal on Wednesday.

Officials said the shots were fired in the parking lot of the school after most of the students and staff had left for the day. Those present at the school were unaware of what had happened. All staff and students were safe. Police informed school officials that the shooter had cleared the immediate area.

Doug Stewart is the Senior Digital Content Producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com\

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.