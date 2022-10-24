Meal delivery robots roll into SCSU

Kiwibot is a meal delivery robot company that looks to provide meals for students in a sustainable way.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Say hello to Kiwibot! This little robot landed at Southern Connecticut State University (SCSU) this week to help deliver food to students.

Kiwibot is a delivery company that serves campuses for sustainable, carbon-free meal deliveries.

Kiwibot operates in partnership with a food services and facilities management company named Sodexo.

So, how does it work? Through Sodexo’s mobile application, Everyday, users can place an order with their chosen restaurant.

A Kiwibot robot will pick up the food and deliver it to the selected drop-off location on campus. Users receive a unique link to track the order and can follow the robot’s location in real-time.

“We are always looking for innovative ways to better serve our students and were intrigued when Sodexo introduced this KiwiBots to us,” said Tracy Tyree, Vice President for Student Affairs told the News at Southern. “Having now seen them in action, I couldn’t be more excited to be one of the first public universities in the state to offer robot on-demand food delivery. KiwiBots offer convenience when a student, or faculty or staff member, doesn’t have time to run out for something to eat.”

The hours of operation are from 8 am to 6 pm, and there will be 15 robots operating at the university, according to the News at Southern.

Learn more about the meal delivery service rollout here.

