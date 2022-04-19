Still no arrests in murder of a New Haven teen seven years ago

Today was the seventh anniversary of the death of Jericho Scott.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Tuesday marked the seventh anniversary of the shooting death of Wilbur Cross High School junior Jericho Scott, who was killed in front of his home. But, police have still made no arrests.

"This is for Nonny after one of Jericho’s many home run balls," said Lee Scott, the victim's father, pointing to a trophy shelf in the family's home.

Jericho Scott was quite the athlete, but also a mama's boy.

"Jericho was always around me all day and all night," said Nicole Scott, with a teary smile.

But, just after midnight, on April 19, 2015, the teen, walking home from a friend's, stopped next door to speak with two other friends sitting in a car. Seconds later, all three were shot in a drive-by.

"I can't speak for each of them, but what I will say is, to this point, there is nothing in the investigation that has led me to believe that Jericho Scott was the intended target," said New Haven Police Sgt. Bertram Ettienne on Tuesday.

And even seven years later, on Exchange Street, an encased memorial sits at the spot where the 16-year-old was killed. But, other than surveillance video from this nearby store, leads have been scarce.

"It really hinges on someone just giving some sort of piece of evidence, giving a name, giving a description, giving something that we don't already have," said Acting New Haven Police Chief Renee Dominguez.

"You sit there, and you wait and you think you’re gonna get that phone call," said Lee Scott. "What I mean is hoping that there’s a break in the case and there's not."

Both parents heard multiple gunshots outside of their home that night and raced outside to find their son. Mr. Scott said he administered CPR to his boy for 24 minutes.

"A lot of counseling and I learned that it doesn’t matter what I could’ve done," said Nicole Scott. "I couldn’t have done anything any different than what I did."

Sgt. Ettienne, who has been the lead investigator from the beginning, kept the case even after his promotion.

"I have to be his voice," Ettienne emphasized. "I have to be the family's voice. It's my job with the rest of the members of the New Haven Police Department to try to bring justice to the Scott family."

The family reminds those who know something that there is a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and that tips can be reported to the police anonymously.

The family is holding a "Justice for Jericho" walk on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Chapel St. Park, which used to be called Criscuolo Park. The park is located on the corner of Chapel St. and James St. in the Fair Haven neighborhood.

Daniel Dashefsky is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at ddashefsky@fox61.com.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.