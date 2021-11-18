Student caught with unloaded BB gun in New Haven school: officials

The student at Hill Central Music Academy was found with the unloaded BB gun on them during dismissal. All students and staff are safe.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A student of a New Haven school was caught having an unloaded BB gun in school Thursday afternoon, officials said.

"The student’s action was a serious breach of school rules, which bar weapons of any kind on school premises," school officials said.

The New Haven police department was called to investigate, according to school officials.

Additional information was not immediately available.

