New Haven man pleads guilty to 2021 murder

Alessia Mesquita was fatally shot outside of a parked vehicle by Rashod Newton.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The suspect involved in the 2021 murder of Alessia Mesquita in New Haven has plead guilty on Thursday.

Rashod Newton, 29, of New Haven, pleaded guilty today in New Haven Superior Court to charges of Murder and Assault in the First Degree.

Under the terms of the plea agreement, Newton faces up to 38 years in prison when he is sentenced on January 26, 2023.

Newton’s plea also follows his arrest in connection with a January 23, 2020 shooting in West Haven.

Mesquita was fatally shot by Newton outside of a parked vehicle in the 2021 incident. A juvenile was seated in the back seat of the vehicle at the time of the shooting.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.