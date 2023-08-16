New Haven police arrest 2 suspects in string of gunpoint robberies

Police say one of the suspects was a 21-year-old man and the second suspect was a boy.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven police have arrested two suspects connected to a string of robberies on Wednesday morning.

New Haven police said swiftly responded to a series of four robberies that occurred within the city. The incidents took place in different locations and involved two suspects who were later apprehended by the police.

The first robbery occurred at 4:02 am at the New Haven Inn located at 100 Pond Lily Avenue, where two males entered the hotel and one of them brandished a firearm. They demanded the clerk open the door, but the clerk refused, and the suspects fled the scene without taking anything.

Shortly after, at 4:46 am, officers responded to a report of a theft at 1094 Whalley Avenue, McDonald's. A register drawer containing $70 was taken during this incident.

At 5:41 am, officers were dispatched to 141 Willow Street, Shell Gas Station, for another robbery report. Two masked men entered the store, with one of them displaying a firearm. They stole tobacco-related items and Lotto scratch tickets before leaving the scene.

The final incident occurred at 8:03 am at 267 Grand Ave, Pop Grocery. Two males entered the store, one of them brandishing a firearm. The suspects stole snacks and demanded money from the clerk, who refused to hand over the cash. The suspects then fled the scene.

Through an investigation, it was found that the same two suspects were involved in all four incidents. They were identified by their clothing. Vehicle information was obtained and broadcasted, ultimately leading to their arrest.

Plainclothes officers found the suspect's vehicle traveling on Middletown Avenue and stopped it near Foxon Boulevard. During the stop, an object was observed being thrown from the vehicle, which was later identified as a semi-automatic handgun. It was also discovered that the vehicle itself was stolen.

New Haven police were able to immediately link these two suspects to the robbery that occurred at 267 Grand Avenue. Their clothing matched the descriptions provided in all four incidents.

Christian Deleon, 21 of New Haven, was charged with Robbery in the First Degree, Threatening in the First Degree, Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree and Conspiracy to Commit Robbery in the First Degree. A male juvenile was charged with Conspiracy to Commit Robbery in the First Degree and served with an outstanding warrant for another, unrelated robbery.

Both individuals were also charged with illegal possession of a firearm and for the larceny of the stolen vehicle.



Warrants will be forthcoming for the three other robberies, and New Haven police provide more updates as the investigation progresses.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

MORE FOX61 TAG: Add to every story after the YouTube embed at the bottom.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.