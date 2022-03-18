Suspicious death investigation underway after New Haven woman's body found on side of road

New Haven police responded to a call from a concerned person this week about finding a body on Springside Avenue

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The suspicious death of a New Haven woman is being investigated after a person found her body on Springside Avenue this week, police said.

On Wednesday afternoon, New Haven police responded to a call from a concerned person about finding a body on Springside Avenue, between Hard Street and Wintergreen Avenue.

Police found a woman lying on the side of the road, and she was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim was identified by police on Friday as Veronica Quinones, 43.

The Major Crimes Unit is leading the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information on this suspicious death is asked to call New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at 203-946-6304. Callers may remain anonymous or submit tips anonymously by calling 1-866-888-TIPS(8477), or text “NHPD plus your message” to 274637 (CRIMES).

---

---

