17-year-old arrested after 2 injured in New Haven shooting

The teen has been charged with two counts of assault, reckless endangerment, unlawful discharge of a firearm and carrying a pistol without a permit.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A 17-year-old has been arrested and charged following a shooting in New Haven on Monday.

Officers responded to the scene on Kimberly Avenue around 2 p.m. and discovered a 35-year-old man injured by gunfire.

The 35-year-old man was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital to be treated, police said.

Yale New Haven Hospital then reported to police that a second victim, a 33-year-old man, walked into the hospital to be treated with non-life-threatening gunfire-related injuries.

Detectives recovered video footage of the incident and arrested a 17-year-old suspect in connection with the shooting.

The unidentified teen has been charged with two counts of first-degree assault, one count of first-degree reckless endangerment, one count of unlawful discharge of a firearm and one count of carrying a pistol without a permit.

The 17-year-old has been transported to the Bridgeport Juvenile Detention Center, but police still ask witnesses who may have seen the incident to come forward and contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304. Callers may remain anonymous or submit tips anonymously by calling 1-866-888-TIPS(8477), or text “NHPD plus your message” to 274637 (CRIMES).

This shooting comes after a week of gun-related violence across the state and just days before community leaders in New Haven are set to host the Stop the Violence Family Event.

The event is set to take place on Saturday to bring the community together and focus on curbing teen involvement in community violence.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.