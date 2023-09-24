Teen charged in connection with 8 burglaries: North Haven police

Another member of the alleged ring was arrested last month.

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. — A Derby teen was arrested Friday in connection with eight burglaries since the beginning of 2023.

Collin Howard, 19, of Derby, was charged with multiple offenses for Burglary, Conspiracy to Commit Burglary, Criminal Mischief, and Larceny. Howard was arraigned Friday at Meriden Superior Court and held on a total bond of $525,000.

Police said that Howard was part of a burglary crew committing crimes throughout the state using stolen motor vehicles often obtained by breaking into car dealerships. After stealing the car, police said, Howard and others would burglarize local businesses, targeting ATMs, safes, cash registers, and other merchandise.

Another suspect, Quadele Vickers, was previously arrested in August for his involvement in the crimes. Including a break in at Harte Infiniti in Wallingford on June 28.

Police believe Vickers was involved in a series of similar style burglaries across the state from fall 2022 through summer 2023. The burglaries remain under investigation.

