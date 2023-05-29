16-year-old killed in New Haven shooting

The mayor's office confirmed the teen's death.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A 16-yearold boy died Monday after being shot at his home.

Mayor Justin Elicker confirmed that shortly before 8:30 pm, a 16-yr-old boy was in his driveway on Shelton Avenue in the Newhallville neighborhood when he was shot.

He was taken to the hospital, where he died a short time later.

Officials have not released any information yet on any suspects

Mayor and Chief Jacobson were with the teen's family at the hospital.

