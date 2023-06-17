x
New Haven

1 killed in tractor-trailer crash on Ella T. Grasso Blvd.: New Haven officials

The 600 block of Ella T. Grasso Blvd. was closed overnight and reopened to traffic at 7 a.m. Saturday.
Credit: Daniel - stock.adobe.com
file photo

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A person has died in a crash involving a tractor-trailer in New Haven late Friday night, according to officials.

New Haven police officers and firefighters responded to the 600 block of Ella T. Grasso Blvd. around 11:50 p.m. Friday for a report of a crash.

Arriving responders found a Honda Pilot involved in a crash with a tractor-trailer, and one person was pronounced dead on the scene, New Haven Assistant Fire Chief Daniel Coughlin told FOX61.

The victim has not been identified at this time.

The road was closed overnight and reopened to traffic at 7 a.m. Saturday.

The crash remains under police investigation.

