1 killed in tractor-trailer crash on Ella T. Grasso Blvd.: New Haven officials

The 600 block of Ella T. Grasso Blvd. was closed overnight and reopened to traffic at 7 a.m. Saturday.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A person has died in a crash involving a tractor-trailer in New Haven late Friday night, according to officials.

New Haven police officers and firefighters responded to the 600 block of Ella T. Grasso Blvd. around 11:50 p.m. Friday for a report of a crash.

Arriving responders found a Honda Pilot involved in a crash with a tractor-trailer, and one person was pronounced dead on the scene, New Haven Assistant Fire Chief Daniel Coughlin told FOX61.

The victim has not been identified at this time.

The road was closed overnight and reopened to traffic at 7 a.m. Saturday.

The crash remains under police investigation.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.