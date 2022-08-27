Check your flight: Tweed New Haven closed as crews clean up fuel spill at airport

A fuel truck carrying 5,000 gallons of fuel rolled over and leaked fuel onto the road and into the grass.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Tweed New Haven Airport will be closed Saturday afternoon as crews clean up a fuel spill at the airport, according to New Haven City officials.

A fuel truck carrying 5,000 gallons of fuel rolled over and leaked fuel onto a road and into the grass, but the New Haven Fire Department now has the spill contained, Rick Fontana, director of emergency operations in New Haven, confirmed to FOX61.

The airport will be closed until at least 5 p.m. Check Avelo flight statuses here. Flight delays are growing and some incoming flights are being diverted to Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks.

The U.S. Coast Guard and The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) are also responding. Crews are working near Gate 13.

The truck driver was injured. Their condition is not known at this time.

There are minor environmental impacts from the spill at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Leah Myers is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at lmyers@fox61.com

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.