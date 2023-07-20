1 suspect arrested in connection with Union Station shooting in New Haven

The incident happened July 5 when a fight between three men on a train platform devolved into a shooting, leaving one man injured.

NEW HAVEN, Connecticut — A suspect has been taken into custody after police wanted him in connection with a shooting at New Haven's Union Station just over two weeks ago. Another suspect, however, remains on the run.

The Derby Police Department said they helped the MTA's Emergency Services Unit (ESU) arrest 19-year-old Dayron Sanchez around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. Officials have not listed his charges at this time.

According to Derby officials, Sanchez is the reported shooter that injured a man at Union Station on July 5.

New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson said at the time of the shooting that police received 911 calls just after 8:30 p.m. about a person who was shot at the rail station.

Shortly after the calls, officers got to the scene and found a 34-year-old man from New Haven suffering from multiple gunshot wounds on the platform. He was rushed to Yale New Haven Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

According to Jacobson, surveillance video showed three men fighting before the 34-year-old was shot. The suspects then ran away and hopped on a bus headed to New Haven Green. They were seen hopping onto another bus from the Green before leaving for an unknown location.

Jacobson had also said that a conductor was seen on video trying to break up the fight before the shooting happened. That person was not injured, and neither were any passengers. The train was a Metro-North train coming in from New York.

Police are still looking for a second suspect at this time.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.