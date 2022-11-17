Inspecor General finds officer shots fired at truck during attempted arrest before multi-town pursuit justified

Deputy U.S. Marshal James Masterson fired his gun five times at a box truck that Marvin Owens, 54, was driving for his job.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A U.S. Marshal's use of deadly force during an attempted arrest that turned into a chase from New Haven to Bridgeport in January was found to be justified, Connecticut's Office of Inspector General announced Thursday.

Deputy U.S. Marshal James Masterson fired his gun five times at a box truck that Marvin Owens, 54, was driving for his job.

Owens was facing multiple outstanding warrants charging him with violation of a protective order, all warrants based on alleged domestic violence, the report stated.

On Jan. 13, police responded to Onofrio Ultimate Foods in New Haven, where Owens worked, to execute the warrants. Responding officers were told that Owens was aware of the arrest warrants and might try to run, and might have a firearm in his vehicle.

When Owens pulled into the parking lot in the box truck, police surrounded the truck and ordered Owens to open the door, the report stated.

In a written statement to investigators, Owens said he was "in total shock," and "scared for my life."

Owens backed the truck up to drive away. As the truck was in reverse, Masterson fired five rounds at the left front tire of the box truck, according to the report.

The Inspector General released surveillance footage of the encounter in the video below:

A pursuit then ensued on Interstate 95 South from New Haven to Bridgeport. Owens got off the highway and hit with two cars near the intersection of Boston and Seaview avenues. He then ran off, where Stratford police apprehended him, the report said.

Owens did not have a weapon on him at the time, Owens added in his statement.

State police searched the box truck and did not find any evidence.

The Office of the Inspector General has concluded that Masterson's deadly use of force was justified in the incident. The office said they will not take further action in this investigation.

Read the full report here.

