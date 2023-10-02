Local Black-owned businesses prepare for Valentine's Day rush

Mayor Justin Elicker is asking the New Haven community to shop small, including the two businesses side by side on Dixwell Avenue, Mae Flower and Dope N Delicious

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The countdown to Valentine’s Day is coming fast and furious and leaders in New Haven are encouraging residents to shop small ahead of the love-filled holiday.

In the Elm City, there's no need for April showers to see Mae Flowers.

"We are starting to see a lot of pickups during this time, and we’d like to see a lot more," said Nethia Joyner, owner of Mae Flower and Gift Shop.

Joyner runs the shop with her daughter, a legacy that will be in the family for generations to come.

"Mae Flower and Gift Shop is from my mother, her name is Mae and we named it after her," said Joyner.

The shop opened just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit and is now seeing steady business, filling around 250 orders for Valentine's Day.

"Shopping at small businesses is not only a great help to the business itself but to the community and to the city as well. Small business is really what makes the city moving," said Joyner.

Right next door, another locally owned business, Dope N Delicious, is preparing fresh ingredients ahead of the Valentine's Day rush.

"We have nothing frozen, our freezer is empty. We shop every day, there’s three of us so we have no reason why we can’t hit these stores," said James Nelson, co-owner.

The seafood and soul food shop has been open for around two years.

Co-owners DeAri Allick and Nelson are from the Elm City.

Their secret to success isn't just their secret sauce. It's the low prices that make their food affordable for everyone.

"We know our food is high-class food but we felt like everybody needs a taste," said Allick.

With business booming, they hope their dream inspires their neighbors to dream bigger.

"Just for our community to see figures like us in the community, being here inspires other people that are from here. I’m from the projects. I’m from here. Us being here, we’re like a hero to the people, to the kids, to say it’s something you can do," said Allick.

Both businesses are still taking orders ahead of Valentine’s Day on Tuesday. For more on Mae Flower and Gift Shop click here, and for Dope N Delicious click here.

