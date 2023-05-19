Vehicle strikes 3 pedestrians in New Haven

Police officials say that nobody was seriously injured.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Three pedestrians were struck by a vehicle in New Haven on Friday evening.

New Haven police said the crash happened in the area of Whalley Avenue and Osborne Avenue in the Westville neighborhood, across from Edgewood Park.

Police have not released full details, but say nobody was seriously injured.

