Man found in apartment with 'apparent assault' injuries has died: New Haven police

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A Waterbury man has died after allegedly being assaulted in an apartment in New Haven earlier this week.

New Haven police were called to an apartment on the 200 block of Norton St. on Monday evening.

Arriving officers found a victim inside with "apparent wounds consistent with an assault."

The victim, identified as Maurice Grimes, 39, was taken to a nearby hospital. Police were told his condition worsened on Wednesday, and he ultimately died from his injuries. The cause of death has not been determined; an autopsy is pending.

The investigation into the assault of Grimes is underway, and investigators have several leads, police said.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call New Haven police at (203) 946-6304, or through the anonymous tip line at 860-888-8477.

