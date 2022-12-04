x
New Haven

Waterbury man dead in New Haven shooting

The shooting happened near Yale New Haven Hospital, police said.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Monday night. 

Police said they got a call about a person who was shot on South Frontage Road, between York Street and College Street, near Yale New Haven Hospital. 

Officers found Jorge Delgado, 23, of Waterbury, who was struck by gunfire inside a vehicle. American Medical Response transported Delgado to Yale New Haven Hospital where he died of his injuries.

Police processed the scene for evidence and collected ballistic evidence. Detectives from the Major Crimes Unit are leading the investigation.

Police ask that any witnesses who have not yet spoken with the Police contact the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at 203-946-6304. Callers may remain anonymous or submit tips anonymously by calling 1-866-888-TIPS(8477), or text “NHPD plus your message” to 274637 (CRIMES).

