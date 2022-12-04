Waterbury man dead in New Haven shooting

The shooting happened near Yale New Haven Hospital, police said.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Monday night.

Police said they got a call about a person who was shot on South Frontage Road, between York Street and College Street, near Yale New Haven Hospital.

Officers found Jorge Delgado, 23, of Waterbury, who was struck by gunfire inside a vehicle. American Medical Response transported Delgado to Yale New Haven Hospital where he died of his injuries.

Police processed the scene for evidence and collected ballistic evidence. Detectives from the Major Crimes Unit are leading the investigation.

Police ask that any witnesses who have not yet spoken with the Police contact the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at 203-946-6304. Callers may remain anonymous or submit tips anonymously by calling 1-866-888-TIPS(8477), or text “NHPD plus your message” to 274637 (CRIMES).

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.