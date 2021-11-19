Triumph from Tragedy | West Haven grandmother completes adoption of granddaughter

West Haven's Corrinna Martin has experienced more heartache than most. But inside the New Haven offices of DCF, there were smiles through tears.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The Department of Children and Families (DCF) completed over 50 adoptions Friday across Connecticut, and one adoption ceremony in New Haven was as moving as they come, as a grandmother officially became a mother again.

Martin calls her granddaughter Alivia the sunshine of her life and the wind beneath her wings. And now, she can also officially call the 7-year-old her daughter.

"I’m not replacing my daughter," Martin said. "I’m just continuing on in her absence."

Martin's daughter, Nequea, and her 9-year-old granddaughter, My'Jaeaha, were murdered by live-in boyfriend Anthony Rutherford in 2017. So Alivia and Corrinna have leaned on each other since.

"As hard as it is, it’s still worth it because when you get to this day, this day tells you that you did something right," Martin said.

Especially during the portion of the virtual adoption ceremony where the certificate of adoption pops up on the screen.

"I feel like she is the piece, she’s the last piece of the puzzle," said 7-year-old Alivia Martin.

Corrinna has actually had two daughters murdered by boyfriends. In 2013, her daughter Alyssiah Wiley, an Eastern Connecticut State University student, was murdered by Jermaine Richards. And sometimes the weight seems too heavy to bear.

"And then I get Alivia with one of the 'good morning grandma. I love you,'" said Corrina with a smile.

To help end the scourge that is domestic violence, Corrinna Martin founded the non-profit Mothers of Victims Equality, Inc., "to raise awareness to educate, empower, engage and encourage about domestic violence and its heinously horrific effects."

"From such tragedy to such joy and it’s a testament to both mom and daughter today," said Judge Bernadette Conway during the virtual adoption proceedings.

So far in 2021, DCF has completed more than 400 adoptions this year.

