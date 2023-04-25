West Haven woman sentenced to 35 years in 2021 murder

The victim was 28-year-old Dwaneia Alexandria Turner, who was shot in the chest and later died at Yale-New Haven Hospital.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A New Haven woman has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for a murder in 2021.

Brianna Triplett, 32, of West Haven, was sentenced to 35 years in prison for a 2021 fatal shooting of 28-year-old Dwaneia Alexandria Turner, who was shot in the chest on March 16, 2021, and later died at Yale-New Haven Hospital.

Police responded to 911 calls of a person shot at the intersection of Legion Avenue and Auburn Street. Police say it was an alleged argument that led to the shooting.

According to a police incident report, Triplett called 911 from the scene saying she had shot someone and still possessed a gun. Another 28-year-old victim was shot in her hand.

Triplett was taken into custody on the scene and was initially charged with assault in connection with the second victim.

Triplett was convicted in February of Murder after a trial in New Haven Superior Court.

