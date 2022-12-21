West Hills community comes together to remember Joshua Vazquez

A vigil was held on Valley St. on Wednesday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — On Wednesday night, neighbors in the West Hills section of New Haven came together for a vigil on Valley St. They gathered to honor and remember 16-year-old Joshua Vazquez, who was shot and killed while riding his bike Monday afternoon.

"Presence is what people need during tragic situations such as this. This community is hurting. We're broken. Josh was a part of us," said Reverend D'Hati Burgess, Sr. Pastor at First Church of God in New Haven.

Rev. Burgess knew Joshua, and his church is directly in front of the scene where he was killed. Still, he remembers him lovingly.

"He was a typical youth, he had his challenges like everyone else. But at the end of the day, he had a heart for people. He cared about people," Rev. Burgess said.

Since the tragedy, Burgess has spent some time coming together with the community. It's an ongoing effort he says that he and other community leaders have been involved in for years now.

"Hands-on, reaching out, going door to door. Making yourself present and visible. Making yourself accessible to those in need and to those who are willing to work along with you," Rev. Burgess said.

Some of that work involved bringing the West Hills Community Center back to life, which happened a year ago. New Haven Alder Honda Smith with Ward 30 played a major role in that process.

Smith knew Vazquez and his family very well. He used to spend a lot of time at 'The Shack,' taking care of the grounds and doing projects out in the neighborhood. For the last two days, it's where many have come to grieve or drop off donations to his family.

"People that the family never knew have been walking in and helping out. Which has been amazing," Honda said.

Smith is known as 'Momma Honda' to many of the children who come to the center. They go there to work, to be together, and to give back. Now, they lost one of their own.

"These kids are really hurt. They're really hurt. But they're being a support system for the younger brother, and I'm just grateful for that," Smith said.

As the community begins to heal, police are searching for justice.

"Nobody deserves to be gunned down on the street riding their bike," said Chief Karl Jacobson with the New Haven Police Department.

At the same time, they want to change. Chief Jacobson doesn't live too far from where this all happened.

"It's a place where I'd love to see a steady, constant walking beat. We just don't have the resources yet but we're going to give attention to that area to the best of our ability," Chief Jacobson said.

Directly after the homicide, Jacobson directed his officers to walk around the neighborhood, and be present. He said they have some strong leads, but if anyone has any information, please reach out.

If you have any information, contact the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at 203-946-6304. Callers may remain anonymous or submit tips anonymously by calling 1-866-888-TIPS(8477), or email to ECIC@newhavenct.gov.

Julia LeBlanc is a reporter at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jleblanc@fox61.com Follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.