x
New Haven

Wilbur Cross HS in New Haven to be closed Wednesday

Officials said emergency water system repairs are being performed.
Credit: Google Street View

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven school officials said Tuesday night that Wilbur Cross High School will be closed Wednesday for emergency water system repairs. 

Officials said they will be repairing a water valve. 

They said that they anticipate the building will reopen on Thursday but will confirm that plan Wednesday afternoon.

All other New Haven Public Schools will be open for a regular school day.

Doug Stewart is the Senior Digital Content Producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

