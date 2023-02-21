Wilbur Cross HS in New Haven to be closed Wednesday

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven school officials said Tuesday night that Wilbur Cross High School will be closed Wednesday for emergency water system repairs.
Officials said they will be repairing a water valve.
They said that they anticipate the building will reopen on Thursday but will confirm that plan Wednesday afternoon.
All other New Haven Public Schools will be open for a regular school day.
Doug Stewart is the Senior Digital Content Producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.
---
Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com
----
HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS
Download the FOX61 News APP
iTunes: Click here to download
Google Play: Click here to download
Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.
Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.