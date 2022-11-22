New Haven warming centers now open through spring

The winter warming centers will house up to 160 people who are experiencing homelessness thanks to the help of $4.6 million in federal funds.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Several warming centers in New Haven will open up for the winter starting Tuesday.

These winter warming centers will house up to 160 people who are experiencing homelessness thanks to the $4.6 million in federal funds intended to enhance the service infrastructure for helping the city's homeless population.

From now until mid-April, four city-subsidized warming centers and an overflow site will be open to provide warmth from the winter weather, as well as blankets, food and beverages. Each site can take in between 25-35 people at a time.

The 180 Center - 438 East Street. 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Upon This Rock Ministries - 882 Grand Avenue. 7 p.m. - 7 a.m.

Varick Memorial AME Zion Church - 242 Dixwell Avenue. Sunday - Friday: 8 p.m. - 8 a.m. & Saturday 7 p.m. - 7 a.m.

(Opening 11/28) Downtown Evening Soup Kitchen (DESK) - 266 State Street. Sunday -Friday 6 p.m. - 7 a.m. & Saturday 7 p.m. - 7 a.m.

Overflow site: Columbus House - 586 Ella T. Grasso Blvd

For more information and more shelters available, click here.

