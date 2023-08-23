Woman dies after suffering injuries in New Haven domestic dispute

New Haven Police officials and family members confirmed Wednesday the death of Sheila Harris following the shooting incident Sunday.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A woman has died after being in critical condition for multiple days following a New Haven domestic dispute between her and her now-deceased partner.

New Haven Police officials and family members confirmed Wednesday the death of Sheila Harris following the shooting incident Sunday. A vigil is expected for Harris on Thursday.

This stems from an incident on August 19 when at around 11:25 p.m., police investigated a report of a domestic dispute at a residence in the area of Shelton Avenue. Police spoke with a female victim who recounted a physical altercation with her children's father earlier in the evening. Police said they tried to locate the male suspect but were unsuccessful. To ensure the woman's safety, a plan was developed.

On Sunday morning, at around 2:30 a.m., police were called to the area outside of the residence where the domestic dispute occurred, in response to reports of gunfire on Shelton Avenue.

When police arrived, they discovered the 54-year-old Harris, who had previously reported the domestic incident, and a 54-year-old man, Christopher Gavin, identified as her child's father, both suffering from gunshot wounds.

Gavin died from his injuries.

Police said this shooting wasn’t an attempted murder-suicide, rather a family member of Harris was protecting her from Garvin.

According to court records, Garvin had two pending charges breach of peace and assault in the third degree, after being arrested for a fight at a store last March.

New Haven police said detectives from the Special Victims Unit and the Bureau of Identification are diligently working to gather evidence, interview witnesses, and piece together the events leading up to this tragic incident.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.