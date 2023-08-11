80-year-old man identified in deadly New Haven crash

Early investigation showed that Faraz Kelib's car veered onto a sidewalk before colliding with a telephone pole.

NEW HAVEN, Conn — An 80-year-old man died after a crash in New Haven on Friday afternoon.

New Haven police said officers responded at 2 p.m. to the 1200 block of Forest Road on the report of a single-vehicle collision.

The crash involved a Mazda 3i traveling north on Forest Road towards Willard Street. Investigation showed that the car veered onto the northbound sidewalk before colliding with a telephone pole, according to police. The impact caused the car to come to rest in the front yard of a nearby residence.

The driver of the Mazda has been identified as Faraz Kelib, 80 of Hamden.

Emergency services arrived and transported Kelib to Yale-New Haven Hospital, but Kelib was later pronounced deceased at the hospital.



Police say the Crash Reconstruction Team was activated, and a thorough investigation will be conducted to analyze the evidence and determine how the collision occurred.

The investigation will take some time, and anyone who witnessed this crash or who may have information valuable to the investigators is urged to contact police via phone at 203-946-6304 or through the Department's anonymous tip-line at 866-888-TIPS (8477).

