Woman in critical condition after being struck by car in New Haven

The incident happened in the area of 1605 Whalley Avenue.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A woman is in critical condition after being struck by a car in New Haven on Wednesday morning.

New Haven police said officers responded at 10:57 a.m. to a motor vehicle crash involving a female pedestrian in the area of 1605 Whalley Avenue, at the intersection with the Route 15 northbound off-ramp.

EMS took the woman to Yale-New Haven Hospital. As of now, the victim remains in critical condition. The driver cooperated fully with responding officers and remained on the scene.

According to the driver, she was traveling north on Whalley Avenue when she approached the three-way intersection. The driver confirmed having a green traffic light and driving into the intersection. At the same time, the person unexpectedly crossed in front of her vehicle, resulting in a collision.

The police department's crash reconstruction team is investigating the accident.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or who may have information valuable to investigators is urged to contact police via phone at 203-946-6304 or through the Department’s anonymous tip-line at 866-888-TIPS (8477).

