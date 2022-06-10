Woodbridge officer rescues man from SUV before it erupts into flames

Police said a Woodbridge officer was on patrol in the area when he heard a vehicle crash, and managed to pull the driver before the vehicle burst into flames.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A Bridgeport man is fighting life-threatening injuries after he was pulled from a crashed SUV by a Woodbridge police officer just before it burst into flames

Officer Matthew Lime was on routine patrol in the lower Amity Road area around 1:40 a.m. when he heard a vehicle skidding, police said. The vehicle then crashed on Amity Road near Fowler Street, just over the town line into New Haven.

When Lima responded, he found the 26-year-old man from Bridgeport seriously injured. Lima was able to pull the man from the car just as it burst into flames, engulfing the SUV.

The driver was rushed to Yale New Haven Hospital where he is listed in critical condition, police said. He has not been identified at this time.

Police Chief Frank Cappiello praised Lima's quick action and professionalism to help the driver before the car erupted into flames.

“It is only because of Officer Lima’s alertness and swift actions that the operator’s injuries were not far worse," said Cappiello.

New Haven Police Department's crash team is investigating the crash.

